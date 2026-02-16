© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here

World leaders met in Munich to discuss the future of Europe. Here's what happened

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published February 16, 2026 at 2:43 AM MST

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, for his takeaways following this year's Munich Security Conference.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate