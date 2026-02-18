© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here

Shiffrin's Olympic win brings joy, U.S. men make history in cross-country

NPR | By Brian Mann
Published February 18, 2026 at 2:39 PM MST

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin finally medaled at the Winter Olympics, winning gold and breaking a long, agonizing streak of Olympic losses.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate