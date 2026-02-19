Can President Trump's Board of Peace bring lasting peace to Gaza?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Middle East expert Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about the prospect of lasting peace in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Middle East expert Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about the prospect of lasting peace in Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.