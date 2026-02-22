Remembering civil rights icon Joanne Bland
In a series of profiles of members of the civil rights generation, we visit JoAnne Bland in Selma, Ala. Bland marched for voting rights on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965 when she was just 11.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In a series of profiles of members of the civil rights generation, we visit JoAnne Bland in Selma, Ala. Bland marched for voting rights on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965 when she was just 11.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.