Fear of Flying clinic helps anxious travelers take off
Aerophobia, or the fear of flying, affects tens of millions of Americans. One Bay Area program has been helping uneasy travelers fly the friendly skies for 50 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Aerophobia, or the fear of flying, affects tens of millions of Americans. One Bay Area program has been helping uneasy travelers fly the friendly skies for 50 years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.