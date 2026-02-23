© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fear of Flying clinic helps anxious travelers take off

NPR | By Evan Roberts
Published February 23, 2026 at 2:44 AM MST

Aerophobia, or the fear of flying, affects tens of millions of Americans. One Bay Area program has been helping uneasy travelers fly the friendly skies for 50 years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Evan Roberts

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate