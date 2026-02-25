© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump touts economy, attacks political foes in State of the Union address

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:57 AM MST

President Trump's State of the Union speech was a mix of the president touting his first-year record, slamming Democrats and creating made-for-TV moments.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate