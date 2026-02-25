Idaho seven-time medalist to 2026 Paralympians: 'Go out and enjoy every moment.'

For the record, I attended and reported from the 1998 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Nagano, Japan. Coincidentally, that was the first Paralympics where Muffy Davis competed.

“Wow, I have to think way back,” she said as we both shared a big laugh. “It’s been a while.”

In that Paralympic debut, Davis won the bronze medal in the slalom. Four years later at the Salt Lake City Paralympics, she captured three silver medals in the giant slalom, super-G and downhill events. Not to be outdone, she went on to transition to para-cycling and won three gold medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Summer Games.

And today, Davis is an inductee of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

So, when the torch is lit March 6 to begin the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Milano /Cortina, gold, silver and bronze memories will likely fill Davis’s heart. And her best advice for first-time Paralympians is: soak it all in.

“You put so much pressure on yourself. This is the week you work your whole life for,” she said. “But I would say, ‘Just take everything in. Don’t put pressure on yourself that the world is watching or any of that. Just go out and enjoy every moment, because it’s an amazing experience.'”

Davis visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview this year’s Paralympics, talk about Idaho’s rich history of producing world-class winter athletes, and because she is also a Blaine County Commissioner, talk a bit about her day job.

