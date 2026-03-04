Israel continues airstrikes, as Iran widens regional attacks
Israel and the U.S. continued to strike Iran Wednesday, as the regime extended its regional attacks while preparing for the funeral of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel and the U.S. continued to strike Iran Wednesday, as the regime extended its regional attacks while preparing for the funeral of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.