© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bronco Giving Day

Israel continues airstrikes, as Iran widens regional attacks

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
A Martínez
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:46 AM MST

Israel and the U.S. continued to strike Iran Wednesday, as the regime extended its regional attacks while preparing for the funeral of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate