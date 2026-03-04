© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:46 AM MST

Israel continues airstrikes, as Iran widens regional attacks, Trump claims Iran would have struck first if U.S. had not acted, results are in for several U.S. Senate primaries ahead of the midterms.

