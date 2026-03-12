© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

Will homeowners get a break on insurance in 2026?

WBUR
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:48 PM MDT

American homeowners have faced years of rising insurance costs, due in part to threats from climate change. But 2025 was a relatively quiet year for extreme weather disasters. Wildfires and flooding devastated parts of California, Texas and Alaska, but no hurricanes made landfall.

So, will homeowners get a break on their insurance bills? The answer is maybe — and only in some places.

NPR’s Michael Copley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate