Israel's bombing campaign in Lebanon is forcing many people to sleep on the streets
Hundreds of thousands have been displaced since Israel intensified its bombing campaign in Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Hundreds of thousands have been displaced since Israel intensified its bombing campaign in Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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