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Israel's bombing campaign in Lebanon is forcing many people to sleep on the streets

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:09 AM MDT

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced since Israel intensified its bombing campaign in Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah.

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Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.

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