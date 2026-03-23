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A geneticist is studying pythons for clues about human health and longevity

NPR | By Ari Daniel
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT

A team of researchers believes that pythons may contain clues to help treat a range of human ailments — from heart disease to muscle atrophy, and more.

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Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
See stories by Ari Daniel

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