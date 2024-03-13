What you need to know about Boise's Treefort Music Fest

When looking at all Treefort Music Fest has to offer … one may get easily overwhelmed. But don’t worry, we are here to break it all down for you and make it easily accessible!

Treefort was founded in 2012 by a group of Boise musicians and artists, including Lori Shandro, Eric Gilbert and Drew Lorona. The first festival was held in March 2012 and featured over 200 bands. There were also film showings, art and yoga.

Since then, it has grown from a 3-day event to a 5-day event with over 400 bands. Music genres span from indie rock, hip hop, electronic and more. The lineup features some well-known band names and others that are up and coming.

Treefort Music Fest

Treefort has also expanded to include a variety of different forts, including comedy, film, art, children’s programs and technology.

The forts

There are so many forts available … you don’t even have to be a music fan to get something out of Treefort.

Here’s the breakdown of all the forts:



Alefort: This is the craft beverage and food tasting side of Treefort. It includes the presentation of unique and high quality food and beverage experiences. {21+!)

This is an experience you won't want to miss. It brings light to the fine arts, performing arts, public art installations and more. There are often live paintings of murals happening over the course of Treefort.

Looking for a good laugh? Check out all that Comedyfort has to offer at various venues throughout downtown Boise with dozens of emerging and established stand-up comedians.

This is the "queer destination" of Treefort, and aims to elevate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ culture and provide the opportunity for people to express themselves through drag, parties and performances. (21+ for this one!)

This is the place to be if you're looking for the best in contemporary, independent cinema. For four days, there will be showcases of diverse cinematic perspectives and boundary pushing work for audiences of all ages.

This fort brings local, regional and national chefs, media and culinary experts together to think and have discussions about the food in our daily lives. There are intimate eating experiences throughout the week, which sell out quickly every year.

Calling all technology friends: this is for you. It's not a typical conference, rather one that encourages conversation and engagement. This is a platform for people who are doing interesting or unique things with technology. Makers, developers, musicians, gamers, content creators, innovators, leaders, journalists, educators and entertainers are all welcome to celebrate at Hackfort.

When we said there was something for everyone at Treefort, we meant it. Kidfort provides programming and promotes integration among other forts and filters the best things to do for young people. There are live performances, workshops, dancing and more. All Kidfort programming is free and open to the public.

Yes, a big chunk of Treefort is all about music, but Music Talks brings people together to discuss the future of music and help artists build their careers. All of the talks take place at the Boise Centre and are free and open to the public of all ages.

Treefort brings together a variety of podcast programming with new perspectives, nice topics, storytelling and more. Podfort programming will take place at the Boise Centre and The Egyptian Theatre. A lot of it is free and open to the public, but just a few events will require tickets.

This fort, in partnership with the local skate community, is a celebration of skateboarding, roller skating, music and community. The fort takes place at Rhodes Skate Park, so bring anything that has wheels and ride around while bands play!

If you're looking for some cozy readings and deep discussion, this is the place for you. All of the events are free and open to the public, but some may be located in venues that are 21+. And Boise State Public Radio will be hosting Call to the Wild with Ashley Ahearn, who hosts podcasts Grouse, Women's Work and most recently, Mustang. She'll give a presentation on the intersection of modern science, the environment, natural resources and climate change followed by an audience Q&A.

Yogafort: And if you're looking to relax after checking out all those different forts, this one's for you. Yogafort brings together yoga and movement classes, set to live music. Drop in for a nice recharging session, get your sweat on or find your center during the festival.

How to get around

No car, no problem! There are many different ways to get around downtown Boise between all the different forts.

You can walk, bike, skateboard or skate between all the forts, which are located near each other and are easy to get to. The Boise Bicycle Project has scattered bike racks all over the city for free bike parking. They also offer bike valet, with the option of getting your bike tuned up while enjoying the festival. For members, it is free secure parking and $10 tune-ups. For non-members, it’ll cost $5 for secure bike parking and $20 for a tune up.

If you’re not up for walking or riding, the Treeline Bus Route is there for you. You can also ride any Valley Regional Transit bus for free by showing the driver your Treefort wristband.

Treefort Music Fest

Food and drink

Aside from Foodfort and Alefort, you can get food and drinks around the Main Stage. Food trucks are typically parked alongside Julia Davis Park near the Greenbelt. Those trucks will offer food and drinks, plus Alefort is in the area where you can pick up a beer, cider or other alcoholic beverages.

Ticket information

Do you actually need a ticket to attend Treefort? Yes … and no. There are plenty of things and activities to do if you didn’t snag a ticket to the music festival, but there’s also a lot of things where a ticket is required for entry.

Health and Safety information

This year, there will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend and face masks will be optional at Treefort 2024. Organizers do encourage all attendees to have a full vaccination and boost and to have a mask handy at all times. It is also encouraged to have good hygiene, washing or sanitizing hands frequently. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any illness, organizers ask that you stay home.

Organizers also remind people that Treefort is not the place for “inappropriate, disruptive or abusive behavior, either online or in-person. If you witness or experience anything that brings the Treefort code of conduct, you are encouraged to contact staff in-person or via email at info@treefortmusicfest.com so they can address the issue and improve the situation.

Happy Treeforting, everyone!