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How weeks of war have reshaped Iran's negotiating position

NPR | By A Martínez
Published March 24, 2026 at 2:39 AM MDT

How has Iran's negotiating position changed after weeks of war? NPR's A Martinez talks to Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of the London-based news site Amwaj.media.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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