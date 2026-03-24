Morning news brief
Trump says the U.S. is negotiating an end to the war in Iran, postponing threatened strikes on its power plants, but Iran denies such talks happened; ICE agents were deployed to U.S. airports Monday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump says the U.S. is negotiating an end to the war in Iran, postponing threatened strikes on its power plants, but Iran denies such talks happened; ICE agents were deployed to U.S. airports Monday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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