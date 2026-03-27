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A provocative new film takes a hard look at Israeli life during the Gaza war

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:04 PM MDT

The Israeli film Yes criticizes Israeli artists during the Gaza war, and stars one of Israel's most provocative fringe artists, Ariel Bronz.

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Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

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