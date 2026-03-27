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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Sara Nicholson Reads Her Poem, “Hall of the Woods"

By Joel Wayne
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT

It’s the fourth and final week of March and we’re hearing works along the theme of rebirth this month. Today, Sara Nicholson shares one of her own poems, titled “Hall of the Woods.” Nicholson is Director of the Undergraduate Creative Writing Program at Boise State University and the author of three books of poetry. Her most recent, April, was published in 2023 by The Song Cave.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
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