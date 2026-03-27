Sara Nicholson Reads Her Poem, “Hall of the Woods"

It’s the fourth and final week of March and we’re hearing works along the theme of rebirth this month. Today, Sara Nicholson shares one of her own poems, titled “Hall of the Woods.” Nicholson is Director of the Undergraduate Creative Writing Program at Boise State University and the author of three books of poetry. Her most recent, April, was published in 2023 by The Song Cave.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.