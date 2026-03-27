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Progress on DHS funding stalls as polarized public opinion becomes more entrenched

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.

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Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.

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