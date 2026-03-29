© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The view from No Kings protests across the nation, from NPR member station reporters

NPR
Published March 29, 2026 at 6:36 AM MDT

Protesters showed up to thousands of events across the country this weekend to air their complaints against the Trump administration.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate