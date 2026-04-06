A father and son seeking a break from the Iran war talk about their time in Turkey
We hear from a father and son, on the last night of their trip to Van, Turkey, where they sought a few days' respite from the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
We hear from a father and son, on the last night of their trip to Van, Turkey, where they sought a few days' respite from the war in Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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