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A father and son seeking a break from the Iran war talk about their time in Turkey

NPR | By D. Parvaz
Published April 6, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

We hear from a father and son, on the last night of their trip to Van, Turkey, where they sought a few days' respite from the war in Iran.

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D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.

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