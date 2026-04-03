“Kings and Pawns” by Howard Bryant

On the cusp of a growing civil rights movement, Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson would represent two poles of America, with forces within the US government demanding loyalty without equality in return.

In his latest book, Kings and Pawns: Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson in America, Howard Bryant offers a groundbreaking biography of two American giants, Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson, whose lives would forever be altered by the Cold War, and would explosively intersect before its most notorious weapon, the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Howard Bryant is a sports journalist and author of 11 books, "Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston" and "Juicing the Game: Drugs, Power, and the Fight for the Soul of Major League Baseball." His work appears frequently in ESPN and on NPR.