As Trump ramps up his Iran war messaging, he remains in a tight spot politically
President Trump is praising the military for a risky rescue mission in Iran. But even with military successes, Trump remains in a political bind.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is praising the military for a risky rescue mission in Iran. But even with military successes, Trump remains in a political bind.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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