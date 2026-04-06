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How a stranger encouraged a father struggling with his daughter's health issues

NPR
Published April 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM MDT

A man who was trying to support his daughter with an undiagnosed disorder received praise from a stranger. He said it changed their life.

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