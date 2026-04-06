The stuff movies are made of: In his first trial, this Boise lawyer fought and won a landmark case

Kevin Eggers was fresh out of law school but something inspired him to approach a down-on-her-luck Amanda Ogle. Living out of her car, she was barely scraping by and the cruel irony is her car was stolen. Basically, everything she owned was stolen with it.

Making matters worse, a towing company wouldn’t let her have her car back until she shelled out thousands of dollars in “fees.”

“Hi my name is Kevin Eggers. I work for the Northwest Consumer Law Center. I overheard what you’re going through. And I have to say: You are the exact reason why I went to law school.”

“How old are you?” she asked.

When Eggers told her that he was still in his 20s, Ogle had an only-in-the-movies response: “My car is older than you.”

When Eggers, who is played in the movie TOW by Dominic Sessa, convinced Ogle that he should be the one to represent her in court, he was smart enough to reach out to the media - specifically the Seattle Times which published a now-famous article about Ogle.

“The phone rang off the hook. And we were getting all kinds of calls, as you can imagine,” said Eggers. "But then there was one call from someone insisting he was a screenwriter. I blew him off, thinking he wasn’t legit. But he kept calling, kept emailing, providing me his resume. Lo and behold, he was a screenwriter.”

And quite a good one at that. The screenplay became TOW, and when some of the most impressive actors in Hollywood jumped on board, including Rose Byrne as Amanda, plus Octavia Spencer, Ariana DeBose and Demi Lovato. The project got a lot of attention, and now, it has gotten a lot of pretty good reviews.

“A friend of mine sent me the Boise Weekly and said, ‘You know … George really likes your movie. I opened it…and wow, it was a full-circle moment for me,” Eggers told Morning Edition host/film critic George Prentice.

So, the two sat down in the lobby of The Flicks movie theater in Boise and had a chat, while a steady stream of filmgoers walked by their table, indeed on their way to see TOW.

“I grew up going to the Flicks. It was the cool place to go to. I think one of my first dates in high school was here,” said Eggers. “It’s a full circle moment for me, sitting here while people are walking into the movie in my hometown. It’s a dream come true.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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