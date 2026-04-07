What the Artemis II mission might mean for the future of lunar research
NASA's Artemis II crew is on their way home. What will the mission mean for the future of lunar research? Astronomer and professor Jack Burns weighs in.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NASA's Artemis II crew is on their way home. What will the mission mean for the future of lunar research? Astronomer and professor Jack Burns weighs in.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.