Planet Money's first book: ‘It's not like any other you’ve seen before’

It happens all too often. You’re nearing the end of an episode of Planet Money, particularly an episode that successfully thrashes away all of the gobbledegook so we can get a clearer, plain-spoken story about our own personal economy. You know; the things that truly matter in our lives.

It's a Planet Money episode like that that you wish could go a bit longer, not unlike a really good page-turner.

Indeed, that feeling of “wanting more,” from Planet Money is a superb reason for the folks behind the award-winning broadcast/podcast to publish their first book.

And they’re really looking for that personal connection with their book's subtitle: “A guide to the economic forces that shape your life.”

“I think we just wanted the book to feel really relevant to people’s lives,” said author and longtime Planet Money contributor Alex Mayyasi. “Planet Money has been explaining the economy for more than 15 years; and with this book, we saw an opportunity to give people something they could hold really hold in their hands. It talks about our careers and our personal lives.”

“I work with audio, like you,” Planet Money host Kenny Malone said to Morning Edition host George Prentice. “So, you can imagine how excited I was to see the ways we were able to translate to the page. And this doesn’t look like any other book you’ve seen before.”

Malone and Mayyasi visited with Prentice on the week their book was being shipped to readers around the world to talk about the challenges and excitement to “translate” their Planet Money stories to print and how one visits Idaho to consider some “potato economics.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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