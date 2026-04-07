Ye banned from entering U.K. over antisemitism ahead of London shows
Wireless Festival has been cancelled after the U.K. said it denied the concert headliner Ye's request to travel to London due to his history of antisemitism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Wireless Festival has been cancelled after the U.K. said it denied the concert headliner Ye's request to travel to London due to his history of antisemitism.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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