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Ye banned from entering U.K. over antisemitism ahead of London shows

NPR | By Fatima Al-Kassab
Published April 7, 2026 at 2:18 PM MDT

Wireless Festival has been cancelled after the U.K. said it denied the concert headliner Ye's request to travel to London due to his history of antisemitism.

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All Things Considered
Fatima Al-Kassab
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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