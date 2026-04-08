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Financial markets welcome Iran cease-fire but caution remains

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT

Stocks rallied Wednesday on news of a two-week cease fire in the U.S. war with Iran. It could take some time, though, before drivers feel relief at the gas pump.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

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