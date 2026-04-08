Idaho Air National Guard deployed to support operation Epic Fury

Airmen from the Idaho National Guard have been deployed to support the war in Iran.

The news comes as Trump this week threatened Iran for not reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as first reported by Idaho News 6. In a social media post Tuesday, he warned that “a whole civilization will die, never to be brought back again,” and then later announced a two-week ceasefire .

“Airmen from the 1/24 fighter Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard deployed in late March early April to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury,” said Lt. Co. Christopher Borders.

He added he was not authorized to share more.

“No numbers, no locations, no specific mission details,” he said.

The 1/24 Fighter Wing crew, based out of Gowen field in Boise, is frequently called for overseas deployments to support ground operations.

“Their only aircraft is the A-10 Thunderbolt, and that aircraft is used primarily for close air support. So when groups are engaged with enemy forces on the ground, the A-10, affectionately referred to as the Warthog is the aircraft of choice,” Borders said.

“It’s an attack aircraft,” he added.

The Pentagon declined to share more information.