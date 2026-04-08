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Idaho Air National Guard deployed to support operation Epic Fury

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:26 PM MDT
A picture of an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft flying against a blue sky peppered in clouds
Taylor Walker for the U.S. Air National Guard
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The Beacon Magazine Cover, Jan. 2020 Screenshot
Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard have been deployed to support operation Epic Fury.

Airmen from the Idaho National Guard have been deployed to support the war in Iran.

The news comes as Trump this week threatened Iran for not reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as first reported by Idaho News 6. In a social media post Tuesday, he warned that “a whole civilization will die, never to be brought back again,” and then later announced a two-week ceasefire.

“Airmen from the 1/24 fighter Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard deployed in late March early April to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury,” said Lt. Co. Christopher Borders.

He added he was not authorized to share more.

“No numbers, no locations, no specific mission details,” he said.

The 1/24 Fighter Wing crew, based out of Gowen field in Boise, is frequently called for overseas deployments to support ground operations.

“Their only aircraft is the A-10 Thunderbolt, and that aircraft is used primarily for close air support. So when groups are engaged with enemy forces on the ground, the A-10, affectionately referred to as the Warthog is the aircraft of choice,” Borders said.

“It’s an attack aircraft,” he added.

The Pentagon declined to share more information.
Tags
News Gowen FieldIranDonald Trump
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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