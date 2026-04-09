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Iran clashes with Israel and US over whether Lebanon is included in ceasefire

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published April 9, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.

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Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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