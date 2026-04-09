Iran clashes with Israel and US over whether Lebanon is included in ceasefire
Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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