'Homebound' returns to the remote village its main characters are from
A rare Indian movie centered on the true story of a friendship between a Muslim and Hindu man reached the Oscars, but will it reach their village?
Copyright 2026 NPR
A rare Indian movie centered on the true story of a friendship between a Muslim and Hindu man reached the Oscars, but will it reach their village?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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