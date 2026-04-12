How farmers are dealing with the fallout from the Iran war
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe checks in Josh Gackle, former chairman of the American Soybean Association, on the state of the farming industry during the war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe checks in Josh Gackle, former chairman of the American Soybean Association, on the state of the farming industry during the war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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