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Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“The War Below” by Ernest Scheyder

By Bob Kustra
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM MDT

To build electric vehicles, solar panels, cell phones, and millions of other devices means the world must dig more mines to extract lithium, copper, and other vital building blocks. But mines are deeply unpopular, even as they have a role to play in fighting climate change and powering crucial technologies.

In his new book, The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives, Ernest Scheyder reveals the global battle among industry titans, conservationists, community groups, and policymakers, over whether the habitats of rare plants, sensitive ecosystems, Indigenous holy sites, and other places should be dug up for their riches.

Ernest Scheyder is a senior correspondent for Reuters, covering the green energy transition and the minerals that undergird it. He previously covered the US shale oil revolution, politics, and the environment, and held roles at the Associated Press and the Bangor Daily News.

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