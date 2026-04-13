After years of speculation, a reporter claims to have uncovered the founder of Bitcoin
After years of speculation, New York Times reporter John Carreyrou explains why he thinks he identified the true founder of Bitcoin.
Copyright 2026 NPR
After years of speculation, New York Times reporter John Carreyrou explains why he thinks he identified the true founder of Bitcoin.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.