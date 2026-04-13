New report shows more Americans are asking, 'Will I ever retire?'

A recent University of Michigan report shows consumers are frustrated and nervous about the state of the economy and their finances. Many across all generations are now asking, “When can I retire?” or, “Will I even be able to?”

Jill Schlesinger, a CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” tries to help alleviate the anxiety and offers advice on how to figure out your retirement future with Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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