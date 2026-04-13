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Trump says U.S. will blockade Iranian ports after peace talks fail

NPR | By Greg Myre,
A Martínez
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:44 AM MDT

On Sunday, President Trump said the U.S. would blockade the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations between the U.S. and Iran broke down over the weekend.

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Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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