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New species of glass frog identified in Ecuador

NPR | By Gurjit Kaur,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:50 PM MDT

A new type of glass frog has been discovered in Ecuador, and researchers have named it after weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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