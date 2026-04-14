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As tax filing deadline approaches, new deductions available to qualifying taxpayers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM MDT
Tiles spelling "TAX" lay on a background of money.
401(K) 2012
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This year, the state legislature passed a law adopting the conformity deductions from the Big Beautiful Bill. Those include an enhanced senior deduction, as well as deductions on tips, overtime compensation or car loan interest.

“People who filed earlier in the year, their refunds were delayed while we were getting our systems and our forms ready to accept the returns with conformity deductions,” said Renee Eymann from the Tax Commission.

Folks who filed before these deductions kicked in but want to take advantage of them have to file an amended return.

“[But] If they are only wanting the standard deduction increase, we automatically gave that to them,” she added.

Those who filed before March 10, can expect their return by the end of May, while those who file after that date can expect to hear back within the regular refund timeframe, Eymann said.

"Which is 7 to 8 weeks if you file your return electronically and 10 to 11 weeks if you file by paper.”

Newcomers to Idaho have to tack on an additional three weeks to that timeline to be entered into the system. The deadline to file is Wednesday April 15.
Tags
News TaxesIncome TaxIdaho Tax Commission
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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