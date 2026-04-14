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Taxpayers filing for peace: Evading taxes as protest

NPR | By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Juana SummersJustine Kenin
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM MDT

Protesting the government by not paying taxes is one way to be heard. We talk with Ruth Braunstein about her book, My Tax Dollar: the Morality of Taxpaying in America.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

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