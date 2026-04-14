Taxpayers filing for peace: Evading taxes as protest
Protesting the government by not paying taxes is one way to be heard. We talk with Ruth Braunstein about her book, My Tax Dollar: the Morality of Taxpaying in America.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Protesting the government by not paying taxes is one way to be heard. We talk with Ruth Braunstein about her book, My Tax Dollar: the Morality of Taxpaying in America.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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