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Political oversight reaches Texas college classrooms

WBUR
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Public universities across Texas have instituted sweeping changes to course teachings and offerings in recent months, from canceling gender studies programs to directing faculty to sign a pledge not to indoctrinate students.

The changes are a mark of the growing influence state politicians have over public universities following the passage of a new state law in 2025.

Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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