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Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on the Iran war and Hegseth's performance

NPR | By A Martínez
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

In an interview with NPR's A Martinez, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta reviews current Secretary Pete Hegseth's wartime job performance.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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