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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM MDT
Evan Drachman playing cello with eyes closed.
Flickr
cellist Evan Drachman

As part of our continued commitment to sharing exceptional classical music with our community, Boise State Public Radio is proud to once again partner with the Piatigorsky Foundation to present their annual concert series in Idaho. The Piatigorsky Foundation is dedicated to bringing live classical performances to nontraditional venues and audiences who may not otherwise have access.

Taking center stage this year is Evan Drachman, cellist, joined by Wan-Chi Su, piano accompanist.

Cellist Evan Drachman, Founder and Artistic Director of the Piatigorsky Foundation, has combined musical talent with artistic vision to create a rich and varied career. Mr. Drachman spends much of his time performing recitals, concerti and chamber music in the United States and abroad. As Artistic Director of the Piatigorsky Foundation, he has become one of this country’s most respected authorities on the presentation of live classical music to diverse audiences. The organization is named for Mr. Drachman’s grandfather, cellist Gregor Piatigorsky.

  • The Creative Space
    Tuesday, April 21 at 6PM, doors at 5:30PM
    121 E 34th St, Garden City, ID 83714
  • Brandt Center - lobby
    Wednesday, April 22 at 6PM, doors at 5:30PM
    707 Fern St, Nampa, ID 83686

These concerts are FREE and no ticketing is required.
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