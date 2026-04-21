After deadly Louisiana shooting, a doctor shares the realities of domestic violence
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with gun violence expert and emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney about the mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with gun violence expert and emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney about the mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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