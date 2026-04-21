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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

How will Iran approach the next round of negotiations with the U.S.?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:43 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Karim Sadjadpour with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace how Iran might approach its next round of negotiations with the U.S.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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