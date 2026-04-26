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Diary of a business owner trying to get a tariff refund from the U.S. government

NPR
Published April 26, 2026 at 6:08 AM MDT

What does it take to get a tariff refund? One small business owner kept an audio diary of his quest to get his money back from the U.S. government.

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