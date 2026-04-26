Diary of a business owner trying to get a tariff refund from the U.S. government
What does it take to get a tariff refund? One small business owner kept an audio diary of his quest to get his money back from the U.S. government.
Copyright 2026 NPR
What does it take to get a tariff refund? One small business owner kept an audio diary of his quest to get his money back from the U.S. government.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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