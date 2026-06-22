The Snake River Stampede takes precaution as screwworm cases rise across the west

Each summer, the Snake River Stampede puts on its annual show in its home in Nampa, Idaho — offering attendees a night of action and excitement.

Texas and New Mexico have both reported cases of screwworm, a parasitic fly that can be deadly to livestock by feeding on open wounds.

Clint Childs, Board of Director of the Stampede, said the rodeo takes active precautions to protect the animals.

"So whether it's a new wound or an open wound that's been for a while, it doesn't matter," said Childs. "Any open wound is being inspected immediately."

As animals switch stages for competition, staff actively inspect the animals and report concerns to on-site veterinarians. To prevent the spread of larvae, manure is sprayed with chemicals.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has processes where any of their contestants across state lines have to have medical clearances for all their animals. Childs said the rodeo didn’t have any livestock coming from infected areas, with show animals mainly from Idaho or Colorado.