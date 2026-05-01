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The state of horse racing as the sport goes through a period of transformation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT
Kentucky Derby entrant Intrepido works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Intrepido works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Interest in the sport has waned for decades, but in recent years, thoroughbred horse racing has seen something of a renaissance.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York Times reporter Joe Drape.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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