The state of horse racing as the sport goes through a period of transformation WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom Published May 1, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT Facebook Bluesky LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:50 Charlie Riedel/APKentucky Derby entrant Intrepido works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Interest in the sport has waned for decades, but in recent years, thoroughbred horse racing has seen something of a renaissance.Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York Times reporter Joe Drape. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2026 WBUR