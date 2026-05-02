A look at the status of Iran's Economy
Iran's economy was fragile before the war. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, a professor of economics at Virginia Tech, about the current state of the country's economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Iran's economy was fragile before the war. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, a professor of economics at Virginia Tech, about the current state of the country's economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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