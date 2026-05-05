Mountain West desert communities join forces to discuss extreme heat response

The El Niño weather pattern is forecast to bring a hotter-than-typical summer. During a Heat Summit this week in Las Vegas, officials from the city of Las Vegas, Clark County and non-profit leaders met to discuss how to improve their response to extreme heat in the area's first Heat Summit .

They were also joined by officials from Phoenix and Maricopa County Arizona which have developed a robust response plan between municipalities and community organizations.

While these issues focused on these two desert metro areas, the lessons learned can be applied to many areas across the Mountain West experiencing extreme heat events.

This past March was the hottest on record. In Las Vegas and Phoenix, the cities hit 99 and 100 degrees, respectively. That's 9.4 degrees above the 20th-century average, according to NOAA ,

The cities are experiencing extreme heat that is both hotter and lasting longer. In Southern Nevada, heat related fatalities outpaced traffic fatalities in 2024. In the same year, Phoenix experienced more than 100 days of temperatures above 100 degrees.

Officials highlighted the importance of developing proactive responses which include robust plans that are always updating as conditions change. Maricopa County in Arizona has designed a multi-agency heat relief network to support municipalities and nonprofits to organize and effectively respond to extreme heat. And the city of Phoenix appointed David Hondula to the unique position of municipal heat czar. Hondula said the position works to coordinate efforts to reduce heat injuries and deaths.

"One of the roles I see myself having is ensuring that heat has a seat at the table as we're negotiating policy, funding, etc." Hondula adding local leaders can no longer underestimate "the gravity" and widespread effects of extreme heat.

Las Vegas and Clark County are coordinating to develop a more robust and definitive plan for municipalities and non-profits to improve their response to extreme heat.

Although heat claims more lives than all other natural disasters combined, it is not officially recognized as a natural disaster and communities experiencing extreme heat cannot receive federal funding for response. This is why cities, counties and states are mobilizing to address the growing need.

In Southern Nevada, the new effort is being led by Southern Nevada's Regional Transportation Commission with a $750,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration, said Andrew Kjellman, the agency's deputy chief executive officer.

The two-year "Lets get Prepared" campaign will also include a study focusing on the effect extreme heat has on transportation.

"And so we're gonna look at how extreme heat impacts transportation infrastructure. So, do we need to re-analyze our asphalt/pavement mix? Our bridge structures, are they designed for the tolerances needed for higher temperatures?" said Kjellman. The agency is also looking into adjusting its bus routes and adding more shading at bus stops to minimize rider exposure to heat.

Summer heat is expected be much higher than average across large swaths of Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, according to the CDC's Heat & Health Tracker site.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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