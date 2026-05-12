Former CDC official on agency's role in cruise ship hantavirus outbreak
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry about what role the CDC should play in helping Americans exposed to hantavirus.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry about what role the CDC should play in helping Americans exposed to hantavirus.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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